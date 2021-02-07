Cole Johnson “leader in the clubhouse” to start at QB for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With just two weeks until James Madison’s season opener, head coach Curt Cignetti said red-shirt senior Cole Johnson is the “leader in the clubhouse” to start at quarterback for the Dukes.

“I think Cole has separated himself slightly in his decision-making, his completion percentage, making quick decisions,” Cignetti said Saturday. “I’ve been really impressed with him mentally as a quarterback, pushing the right buttons and he’s completing 70% or better of his passes right now.”

Johnson had been competing with red-shirt junior Gage Maloney for the starting job through the fall and now spring camp.

“Gage has done a really nice job, too, but right now the leader in the clubhouse is Cole Johnson,” Cignetti said. “If we were to play today, Cole Johnson would be the quarterback.”

Johnson will get the reps with the first team next week, according to Cignetti.

“I have 100% confidence in him,” Cignetti said.

Johnson has played 22 games over the course of his four years at JMU, throwing six career touchdowns.

JMU opens up its season Saturday, February 20th at home against Morehead State.

