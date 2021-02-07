Local HS Wrestling Results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local high school wrestlers qualified for the VHSL state tournament at the Region 2B match Saturday.

*The top two finishers in each weight class of the Region 2B matches qualify for the state wrestling tournament.

Individual Results

106 pounds

1st - Heath Burks (Strasburg)

2nd - Evan Pack (Madison Co.)

113 pounds

1st - Landon Roper (Clarke Co.)

2nd - Jovial Hatcher (Stuarts Draft)

120 pounds

1st - Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke Co.)

2nd - Joshua James Lamb (Madison Co.)

126 pounds

1st - Anakin Burks (Strasburg)

2nd - DaQuan Ravenal (Madison Co.)

132 pounds

1st - Cannon Long (Clarke Co.)

2nd - Cole Ramey (Strasburg)

138 pounds

1st - Jaylon Burks (Strasburg)

2nd - Jesse Abshire (Buffalo Gap)

145 pounds

1st - David Burks (Strasburg)

2nd - Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap)

152 pounds

1st - Asher Coffey (Stuarts Draft)

2nd - Alvaro Wong (Clarke Co.)

160 pounds

1st - Tanner Baugher (East Rockingham)

2nd - Jeffery Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap)

170 pounds

1st - Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap)

2nd - Colby Shaw (Strasburg)

182 pounds

1st - Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft)

2nd - Trace Mansfield (Clarke Co.)

195 pounds

1st - Cameron Martinez (Stonewall Jackson)

2nd - Titus Hensler (Clarke Co.)

220 pounds

1st - Andrew Richardson (Buffalo Gap)

2nd - Michael Perozich (Clarke Co.)

285 pounds

1st - Connor McCall (Stuarts Draft)

2nd - Roger Tapscott (Clarke Co.)

Team Results

1st - Strasburg (180 points)

2nd - Clarke Co. (162 points)

3rd - Buffalo Gap (132 points)

4th - Stuarts Draft (123 points)

5th - Madison County (61 points)

6th - Stonewall Jackson (46 points)

7th - East Rockingham (20 points)

8th - Page County (14 points)

Wrestler of the Year

Jaylon Burks (Strasburg) - 138 pounds

--

Region 2B Tournament (Turner Ashby High School)

Individual Results

106 pounds

1st - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Wyatt Fitzgerald (Fort Defiance)

3rd - Matt Ford (Spotswood)

113 pounds

1st - Gracin Lam (Spotswood)

2nd - Matthew Cox (Broadway)

3rd - Ashton Mitchell (Fort Defiance)

120 pounds

1st - Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Jay Bowman (Turner Ashby)

3rd - Chase Hite (Fort Defiance)

126 pounds

1st - Garret Moyers (Broadway)

2nd - Trenton Hill (Turner Ashby)

3rd - Ty Thornton (Fort Defiance)

132 pounds

1st - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Alec McLaren (Fort Defiance)

3rd - Josh Hartman (Spotswood)

138 pounds

1st - Seth Showalter (Waynesboro)

2nd - Thomas Warren (Western Albermarle)

3rd - Tucker Towle (Rockbridge County)

145 pounds

1st - Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby)

2nd - Coy Brown (Fort Defiance)

3rd - Tom Maxwell (Rockbridge County)

152 pounds

1st - Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial)

2nd - Jackson Wells (Broadway)

3rd - Alden Dorey (Rockbridge County)

160 pounds

1st - Nic Marando (Rockbridge County)

2nd - Noah Campbell (Wilson Memorial)

3rd - Drake Garrison (Broadway)

170 pounds

1st - Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County)

2nd - Chase Wilson (Wilson Memorial)

3rd - Gabe Ashkeba (Turner Ashby)

182 pounds

1st - Joey Burch (Western Albermarle)

2nd - Derek Wakefield (Wilson Memorial)

3rd - Jacob Campbell (Rockbridge County)

195 pounds

1st - Reid Garrison (Broadway)

2nd - Michael Smith (Waynesboro)

3rd - Corbyn Bryant (Fort Defiance)

220 pounds

1st - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)

2nd - Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)

3rd - Lazarus Powell (Waynesboro)

285 pounds

1st - David Allio (Rockbridge County)

2nd - Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)

3rd - Yee M. Ung (Broadway)

Team Results

1st - Wilson Memorial (133 points)

2nd - Rockbridge County (98 points)

3rd - Turner Ashby (69 points)

4th - Fort Defiance (66 points)

5th - Broadway (63 points)

6th - Waynesboro (46 points)

7th - Western Albemarle (39 points)

8th - Spotswood (31 points)

