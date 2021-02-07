Local HS Wrestling Results
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local high school wrestlers qualified for the VHSL state tournament at the Region 2B match Saturday.
*The top two finishers in each weight class of the Region 2B matches qualify for the state wrestling tournament.
Individual Results
106 pounds
1st - Heath Burks (Strasburg)
2nd - Evan Pack (Madison Co.)
113 pounds
1st - Landon Roper (Clarke Co.)
2nd - Jovial Hatcher (Stuarts Draft)
120 pounds
1st - Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke Co.)
2nd - Joshua James Lamb (Madison Co.)
126 pounds
1st - Anakin Burks (Strasburg)
2nd - DaQuan Ravenal (Madison Co.)
132 pounds
1st - Cannon Long (Clarke Co.)
2nd - Cole Ramey (Strasburg)
138 pounds
1st - Jaylon Burks (Strasburg)
2nd - Jesse Abshire (Buffalo Gap)
145 pounds
1st - David Burks (Strasburg)
2nd - Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap)
152 pounds
1st - Asher Coffey (Stuarts Draft)
2nd - Alvaro Wong (Clarke Co.)
160 pounds
1st - Tanner Baugher (East Rockingham)
2nd - Jeffery Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap)
170 pounds
1st - Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap)
2nd - Colby Shaw (Strasburg)
182 pounds
1st - Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft)
2nd - Trace Mansfield (Clarke Co.)
195 pounds
1st - Cameron Martinez (Stonewall Jackson)
2nd - Titus Hensler (Clarke Co.)
220 pounds
1st - Andrew Richardson (Buffalo Gap)
2nd - Michael Perozich (Clarke Co.)
285 pounds
1st - Connor McCall (Stuarts Draft)
2nd - Roger Tapscott (Clarke Co.)
Team Results
1st - Strasburg (180 points)
2nd - Clarke Co. (162 points)
3rd - Buffalo Gap (132 points)
4th - Stuarts Draft (123 points)
5th - Madison County (61 points)
6th - Stonewall Jackson (46 points)
7th - East Rockingham (20 points)
8th - Page County (14 points)
Wrestler of the Year
Jaylon Burks (Strasburg) - 138 pounds
--
Region 2B Tournament (Turner Ashby High School)
Individual Results
106 pounds
1st - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Wyatt Fitzgerald (Fort Defiance)
3rd - Matt Ford (Spotswood)
113 pounds
1st - Gracin Lam (Spotswood)
2nd - Matthew Cox (Broadway)
3rd - Ashton Mitchell (Fort Defiance)
120 pounds
1st - Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Jay Bowman (Turner Ashby)
3rd - Chase Hite (Fort Defiance)
126 pounds
1st - Garret Moyers (Broadway)
2nd - Trenton Hill (Turner Ashby)
3rd - Ty Thornton (Fort Defiance)
132 pounds
1st - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Alec McLaren (Fort Defiance)
3rd - Josh Hartman (Spotswood)
138 pounds
1st - Seth Showalter (Waynesboro)
2nd - Thomas Warren (Western Albermarle)
3rd - Tucker Towle (Rockbridge County)
145 pounds
1st - Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby)
2nd - Coy Brown (Fort Defiance)
3rd - Tom Maxwell (Rockbridge County)
152 pounds
1st - Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial)
2nd - Jackson Wells (Broadway)
3rd - Alden Dorey (Rockbridge County)
160 pounds
1st - Nic Marando (Rockbridge County)
2nd - Noah Campbell (Wilson Memorial)
3rd - Drake Garrison (Broadway)
170 pounds
1st - Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County)
2nd - Chase Wilson (Wilson Memorial)
3rd - Gabe Ashkeba (Turner Ashby)
182 pounds
1st - Joey Burch (Western Albermarle)
2nd - Derek Wakefield (Wilson Memorial)
3rd - Jacob Campbell (Rockbridge County)
195 pounds
1st - Reid Garrison (Broadway)
2nd - Michael Smith (Waynesboro)
3rd - Corbyn Bryant (Fort Defiance)
220 pounds
1st - Brice Hall (Rockbridge County)
2nd - Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)
3rd - Lazarus Powell (Waynesboro)
285 pounds
1st - David Allio (Rockbridge County)
2nd - Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial)
3rd - Yee M. Ung (Broadway)
Team Results
1st - Wilson Memorial (133 points)
2nd - Rockbridge County (98 points)
3rd - Turner Ashby (69 points)
4th - Fort Defiance (66 points)
5th - Broadway (63 points)
6th - Waynesboro (46 points)
7th - Western Albemarle (39 points)
8th - Spotswood (31 points)
