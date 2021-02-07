Advertisement

One person injured after shooting in Waynesboro

(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Grayson Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Officers were told that a silver Dodge Charger was possibly involved in the shooting incident.

When officers found the Charger, the car took off and a pursuit ensued. Multiple people bailed out of the vehicle during the pursuit, leading officers to chase after the suspects.

Multiple people are detained for their possible involvement in this incident.

One adult male gunshot victim traveled to Augusta Health for treatment and was later transferred to UVA medical center.

This incident is currently under investigation.

