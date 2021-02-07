Sentara RMH partners with CSHD to vaccinate 1,000 community members

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Sentara RMH and the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) administered 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine to community members Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s clinic was by appointment only and vaccinations went to eligible Phase 1b patients and community members.

The goal was to reach to underserved communities who may have a harder time getting a vaccine.

“We wanted to make sure that we reached out to the community and to underserved communities so we reached out to community leaders, community organizations to identify people who are 65 and older and may have more challenges in getting the vaccine,” Silvia Garcia-Romero, Cultural Diversity Manager at Sentara, said.

Iris Lundy, Director of Health Equity with the hospital, said it was great to see the community come together.

“It takes a whole village to pull something like this off and I love how the community, along with Sentara, has come together to make this happen. So, we’re super excited about it, and just thankful for people being willing to come out, volunteer, and get the vaccine,” Lundy said.

Lundy also said Black and Brown community members bear a higher burden of disease, so it’s important to reach those audiences and get them vaccinated.

“One of the things we know from literature is that those who bear a higher burden of disease are our Black and Brown community members, so it is very important that we reach that audience,” Lundy said.

