Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board is asking for community input on economic plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board has developed it’s four-year Local Workforce Plan and is asking for community input.

The plan includes goals to address key workforce challenges in our region.

Those goals include spreading awareness about job support for those looking for employment, creating a link between talent and local businesses, and helping job seekers gain work readiness skills.

The board is asking the community to share their ideas on the plan.

“People having jobs is such an impact to the community...economic and for overall general health and community development,” Sharon Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, said.

The plan covers the Buena vista, Lexington area all the way up to the Winchester area.

The deadline for public comment in February 21st, 2021.

You can find those more information on those plans here.

Public comments can be emailed to jhollen@vcwvalley.com or mailed to:

Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, Inc.

c/o LWDA 4 Plan 2020-2024

1076 Jefferson Highway

Staunton, VA 24401

