Ten Thousand Villages celebrates 10 years in Downtown Harrisonburg

The fair trade retail store has spent over 25 years in the Shenandoah Valley, 10 of those in Harrisonburg.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten thousand Villages Harrisonburg is celebrating 10 years in the Friendly City.

The fair trade retail store moved to Downtown Harrisonburg 10 years ago, but has been in the Valley for over 25 years.

The business spent many years in the Dayton Market before moving downtown in 2011.

Executive Director Kara Miller said they had always wanted to secure the location they have now on Main Street, and said they have really enjoyed their time downtown.

“The community is really supportive of downtown which is really fun, and I am also amazed at how many people come and visit this area from out of town and love our downtown, which is really great,” Miller said.

Miller said community has really helped the business through a tough year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and said they appreciate the continued support.

Miller added that they hope to continuing offering fair trade items to the community for more years to come.

