Wilbur the dog needs community support for second surgery

Wilbur is in recovery after being rescued from a fall off an overpass (Source: WVIR)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Wilbur the Dog,” was rescued after being seen falling from an overpass last year. Now, he needs even more help.

He’s had surgery to repair his broken femur but now the Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CASPCA) is once again asking for support to help cover the costs for another surgery.

To be able to walk without a limp he needs surgery to fix his wrist.

“We’ve had a lot of outpouring of love and support for Wilbur,” CASPCA Veterinarian Nicole Pettry said. “I mean, his case was a far reach to everybody and kind of hit home so it’s been really great to have the community support for him.”

Dr. Pettry says over $5,000 of the $5,500 needed for surgery and recovery have been raised.

Donations can submitted on the CASPCA’s website as well as mailing a check to 3355 Berkmar Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

