Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a Maryland man was taken into custody on Sunday after a vehicle pursuit that happened in Waynesboro and Augusta County and spanned approximately 31 miles.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were conducting speed enforcement in the 400 block of East Side Highway on Sunday, February 7, at approximately 10 p.m., when a vehicle entered radar at a high rate of speed.

The press release says one of the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and continued traveling south into the City of Waynesboro, where the vehicle ran a red light at Delphine and Main Street and eventually stopped at Mountain Road and South Delphine Avenue.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says officials exited their patrol vehicles and attempted to order the driver out of the car, but the driver refused to comply.

Officials say the driver then placed the vehicle in reverse and allegedly rammed one of the deputy’s vehicles intentionally before fleeing again.

Officials say as the vehicle fled again, it drove on the wrong side of Delphine Avenue for a short time, and then reentered Augusta County, traveled on Mount Torrey Road, entered Nelson County and eventually stopped on Crabtree Falls Highway.

According to the press release, the driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Paul Henry Gould, of Maryland. Officials say Gould was taken into custody and has been charged with reckless driving by speed, felony eluding, driving under the influence of drugs, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony destruction of property and felony hit and run.

Gould is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported minor injuries to the deputies and Gould.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the pursuit spanned about 31 miles and lasted approximately 35 minutes.

