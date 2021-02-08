Advertisement

BBB sends warning about Amazon phone call scams

(KY3)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people to beware of Amazon phone call scams.

BBB says con artists are posing as Amazon employees claiming to need verification about their account or that something is wrong with an order. This allows scammers to steal your ID.

Once the call is answered, a recorded message will claim to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account.

Some of the messages could be from a “fraudulent charge” on your Prime card to there being a lost or damaged package or an unfulfilled order for an iPhone.

The scammer might ask for credit card and account login details or request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.

Here are some ways to notice the scam:

  • Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls
  • Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information
  • Ignore calls for immediate action
  • Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp
  • Report it to Amazon

For a list of examples of scam calls published by the Federal Trade Commission, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive
A reported fire at Fisher's Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters...
Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

Latest News

JMU VITA program
JMU VITA program looks to help taxpayers prepare to file
Mark Wayne Vanmeter has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating missing persons case
Megan Gordon of Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) tells us about their virtual...
1on1: PACA Polar Bear Plunge is this weekend
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines