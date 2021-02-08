BBB sends warning about Amazon phone call scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people to beware of Amazon phone call scams.

BBB says con artists are posing as Amazon employees claiming to need verification about their account or that something is wrong with an order. This allows scammers to steal your ID.

Once the call is answered, a recorded message will claim to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account.

Some of the messages could be from a “fraudulent charge” on your Prime card to there being a lost or damaged package or an unfulfilled order for an iPhone.

The scammer might ask for credit card and account login details or request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue.

Here are some ways to notice the scam:

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls

Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information

Ignore calls for immediate action

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp

Report it to Amazon

For a list of examples of scam calls published by the Federal Trade Commission, click here.

