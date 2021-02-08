Advertisement

Carson Raymond Foundation raising money to build Five Pillars Park

The Five Pillars Park at the first Southwood redevelopment neighborhood. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville)(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As part of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville’s redevelopment of the Southwood Community, the residents will soon be receiving a new state of the art park.

The Carson Raymond Foundation is looking for donations for “Five Pillars Park” which will include a turf soccer field named after Tony Bennett’s five pillars. John Raymond, the foundation’s president, says he’s had this commitment to the community ever since the project was in its early stages.

“We told them ‘when you’re ready to start building we’ll build a field for you so the kids will have somewhere to play,’” he said. “Now the time has come to build a field.”

The foundation is looking for $25,000 and the $5,000 will be matched by the foundation and the next five will be matched by the Bennett’s.

Click here for the gofundme.

