Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive
A reported fire at Fisher's Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters...
Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

Latest News

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Biden to keep focus on aid for Americans while Trump impeachment trial proceeds
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial to start with fight over its legitimacy
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale,...
Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger