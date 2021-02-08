A mild day Tuesday to be followed by prolonged winter storm

(WHSV) - Enjoy the mild temperatures today, as a winter system is on the way that will stick around for a few days.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures quickly rising through the 30s. We’ll see a good amount of clouds early, but we will see some clearing as we head toward the afternoon. A few snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains in the morning. Extreme Western Grant County and Tucker County seeing T-2″ by Tuesday midday.

A few more peeks of sun for the afternoon and a very mild day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s in our West Virginia locations to low 50s for the Valley. This is the best day to run any errands this week.

High clouds for the evening and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Mainly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be well above average (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some sun early and then clouds build in ahead of our next system, which will stick around through the day Thursday. Temperatures will be cold enough to support snow at first.

For Wednesday afternoon expect flurries and a few light snow showers. We’re fighting off a lot of dry air at this point so there will not be a lot of snow during the day. Turning more steady into the evening. No accumulation expected during the day.

Turning more scattered into the evening. Then steadier snow overnight. Expect slick roads, travel delays and slick roads overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning. Right now this may end with a wintry mix into early Thursday morning. The best chance of a mix would be south of Rt. 33 and more concentrated in eastern Augusta county and east across the Blue Ridge.

Snow Accumulation: This is for Wednesday, Wednesday night through about 7am Thursday. The highest totals will be across the Alleghenies. The lowest totals will be southern Augusta county and south as well as eastern Augusta county and east where more mixing is possible.

Now, if there’s more mixing across the entire Shenandoah Valley, this will also cut expected snow amounts. This is why this is all contingent as to how much of a wintry mix there will be early Thursday. At this point this is where we expect the best chance of mixing- areas shaded in blue and that would keep snow amounts closer to the lower end.

Expected snow by mid-week but contingent on how much mixing there will be (whsv)

THURSDAY: This is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the ice and snow in the morning and wintry weather that will continue through the day.

Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Starting out with snow showers and the potential of a wintry mix especially south of Rt. 33 and across eastern Augusta county, across the Blue Ridge to the east. Expect slick roads and icy spots. Scattered snow showers are expected through the day but there may be some icing and a wintry mix. This all depends on the track of the system. A more southern track keeps the cold air locked in and more snow than a mix. If the storm shifts a bit further north, this means less snow and more icing.

Should we see more snow, this would lead to a few more inches of snow and the most accumulation Thursday night.

More mixing will lead to more ice and less snow. More ice means more hazardous travel and more potential for power outages. Most likely if there’s a mix during the afternoon there would be another round of snow Thursday night.

Snow and ice Thursday morning (whsv)

Either way, Thursday will be a mess and not a day to be out if you don’t have to be out.

Temperatures stay in the low to mid 30s for the day.

FRIDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying mostly cloudy but more sun for the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A cold night, however, with overnight lows in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. More clouds for the day, but peeks of sunshine will filter through. Turning much colder today with highs in the low 30s. It gets frigid overnight with the lows eventually dropping into the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be frigid to start Valentine’s Day, as temperatures begin in the teens. There will be plenty of cloud cover for the day, and high temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s, so it’s going to be plenty cold. Overnight we turn frigid yet again. Lows in the low to mid teens.

MONDAY: An absolutely frigid morning with temperatures in the teens. We will see lots of sunshine today, but temperatures will be well below average, staying in the low to mid 30s. Very cold for the afternoon.

