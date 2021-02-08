Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive
A reported fire at Fisher's Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters...
Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

Latest News

President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Biden to keep focus on aid for Americans while Trump impeachment trial proceeds
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial to start with fight over its legitimacy
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale,...
Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger