James Madison takes down Elon in weekend sweep

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team was victorious Sunday afternoon, completing the weekend sweep of Elon.

The 67-55 win was JMU’s sixth CAA victory of the season, winning three of their last four.

“I’m really pleased with our group right now,” Dukes’ head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m glad we finally experienced a sweep and we can get that monkey off our back.”

JMU had four players in double figures, including Rayne Tucker who had 13 points and nine boards.

“We put a lot of emphasis on our defense,” Tucker said. “I feel like when we come together and get stops, multiple stops, back-to-back, that really fuels us.”

Kiki Jefferson poured in 14 points, to go with her team-leading 12 rebounds in the win.

“We’re going to celebrate it for the rest of the day but we have another game on Wednesday,” Jefferson said. “We have to be prepared for that, but it’s good to leave the weekend 2-0.”

James Madison will visit Towson Wednesday. The Tigers are 4-1 in CAA play with the only loss coming at the hands of the Dukes to open up the league slate.

