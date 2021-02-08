JMU ranked No. 4 in HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is, again, expected to contend for the FCS national title during the shortened 2021 spring season.

The Dukes are ranked No. 4 in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released Monday. JMU finished as FCS national runner-up in 2019 and has played for the FCS National Championship three times over the last four seasons.

JMU is scheduled to open the 2021 FCS spring season Saturday, February 20 at home against Morehead State.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.