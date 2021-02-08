Mail delays causing missed bills and payments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mail delays are continuing to cause backups in people receiving bills and companies receiving your payments. The Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia has some tips on how to make sure your payments get received.

“I think for for anyone in the country, but certainly in central Virginia, it’s an ongoing challenge to get your postal mail, anything reasonably close to on time,” President and CEO of the BBB of Central Virginia Barry Moore said.

He says communication with companies is vital.

“The key is communicate with the company and the companies need to communicate with with their customers and clients,” Moore said. “Don’t everybody assume you got a freebie coming because the bill never arrived.”

Another important tip is to monitor you bank account often.

“You need to check your bank account on a regular basis and do it anyways, every couple of days, at least just go in check your account and see what’s been what’s been cashed,” he said.

Moore believes in this time, patience with the mail system is key but not to sit around and wait for too long.

“Patience is the key with the slow mail but don’t sit on it,” he said. “If you think there’s an issue, make a call and check it out and then do do what’s right and ask the company to support you on it.”

The BBB says by no means, are you receiving free utilities because the bill never came.

“It’s so important to watch those bills if they don’t come in,” Moore said. “It’s not because the utility company is giving you free gas for the month or for a couple of months. It’s just not going to happen.”

Moore also gave advice for handling mailing checks in your mailbox.

“Don’t ever leave anything, any mail in the mailbox overnight,” he said. “With that flag up all you doing is advertising for any drive by wannabes that just reaches to see what’s in there.”

The BBB understands this isn’t the postal services fault and everyone is going through the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together,” Moore said. “It’s overused phrase by now but it’s still true. We are indeed all in this together.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.