Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged after Virginia man’s body found in woods
One person injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
Snow on the way for early Sunday
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,949 on Sunday
Sentara RMH vaccinates 1,000 community members
Sentara RMH partners with CSHD to vaccinate 1,000 community members

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump is facing a second impeachment trial in the Senate.
Lawmakers prepare for impeachment week
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Leahy ready to preside over impeachment trial
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,700 on Monday
The Five Pillars Park at the first Southwood redevelopment neighborhood. (Courtesy of Habitat...
Carson Raymond Foundation raising money to build Five Pillars Park