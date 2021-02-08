Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) — Broadway Police have arrested an Edinburg man after officials say they found drugs, cash and materials that could make a bomb or explosive on Friday night.

According to Chief Doug Miller, police pulled over 35-year-old Timothy Wayne Wooddell Jr. around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 5, for an outstanding warrant near the town fire department.

Miller says when police arrested him, they found drugs, cash, weapons, scales and materials officials say could be used to make a bomb or explosive.

Wooddell is currently being held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Per the Broadway Police Department, Wooddell has been charged with the following:

Resisting arrest

Possessing materials from which fire bombs or explosives can be made with the intent to manufacture fire bombs or explosives

Purchasing or transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

Possession with intent to sale a schedule I or II narcotic

Officials say Wooddell also had an outstanding Capias from Rockingham County JD&R court, which was served on him.

