Advertisement

Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) — Broadway Police have arrested an Edinburg man after officials say they found drugs, cash and materials that could make a bomb or explosive on Friday night.

According to Chief Doug Miller, police pulled over 35-year-old Timothy Wayne Wooddell Jr. around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 5, for an outstanding warrant near the town fire department.

Miller says when police arrested him, they found drugs, cash, weapons, scales and materials officials say could be used to make a bomb or explosive.

Officials say they found drugs, cash, weapons, scales and materials they say could be used to...
Officials say they found drugs, cash, weapons, scales and materials they say could be used to make a bomb or explosive.(Broadway Police Department)
Officials say they found materials they say could be used to make a bomb or explosive.
Officials say they found materials they say could be used to make a bomb or explosive.(Broadway Police Department)

Wooddell is currently being held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Per the Broadway Police Department, Wooddell has been charged with the following:

  • Resisting arrest
  • Possessing materials from which fire bombs or explosives can be made with the intent to manufacture fire bombs or explosives
  • Purchasing or transporting a firearm while being subject to a protective order
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic
  • Possession with intent to sale a schedule I or II narcotic

Officials say Wooddell also had an outstanding Capias from Rockingham County JD&R court, which was served on him.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
A reported fire at Fisher's Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters...
Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

Latest News

JMU VITA program
JMU VITA program looks to help taxpayers prepare to file
Mark Wayne Vanmeter has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating missing persons case
Megan Gordon of Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) tells us about their virtual...
1on1: PACA Polar Bear Plunge is this weekend
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines