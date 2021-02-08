Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

