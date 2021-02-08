Advertisement

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Registration will be for those eligible
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at 36 locations across the state, which is an increase from the 28 locations originally slated to administer vaccines.

Those eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b will be able to register starting on Feb. 11. CVS Health said it is pushing back the registration date and when shots will begin to be administered to ensure the availability of the vaccine.

Registration was supposed to begin on Feb. 9 but that has been pushed back to Feb. 11 with shots now being administered starting on Feb. 12.

The locations will begin to give vaccines on Feb. 12 and appointments will be available based on the shipments that the stores receive.

“Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 26,000 total doses,” a release said.

Participating CVS Pharmacies who are in communities throughout Virginia include:

  • Abingdon
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Bedford
  • Blacksburg
  • Charlottesville
  • Chatham
  • Chesapeake
  • Danville
  • Dublin
  • Fairfax
  • Fredericksburg
  • Gainesville
  • Hampton
  • Harrisonburg
  • Leesburg
  • Lynchburg
  • Martinsville
  • Mechanicsville
  • Midlothian
  • Newport News
  • Norfolk
  • Portsmouth
  • Richmond
  • Roanoke
  • Rocky mount
  • Stafford
  • Suffolk
  • Virginia beach
  • Warrenton
  • Williamsburg
  • Winchester
  • Woodstock

Specific pharmacies are not being released yet, and more CVS locations will offer the vaccine when supply is available.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287. Again, registration start on Feb. 9, but for only those eligible under Virginia’s Phase 1a and 1b.

To get the vaccine, you must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be given the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive
A reported fire at Fisher's Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters...
Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

Latest News

Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment in a summation...
WHO expert: COVID-19 circulation found outside Wuhan market cluster
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
42M doses of COVID-19 vaccine given but supply issues remain
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries