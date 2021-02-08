Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS Health will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at 36 locations across the state, which is an increase from the 28 locations originally slated to administer vaccines.

Those eligible under Phase 1a and Phase 1b will be able to register starting on Feb. 11. CVS Health said it is pushing back the registration date and when shots will begin to be administered to ensure the availability of the vaccine.

Registration was supposed to begin on Feb. 9 but that has been pushed back to Feb. 11 with shots now being administered starting on Feb. 12.

The locations will begin to give vaccines on Feb. 12 and appointments will be available based on the shipments that the stores receive.

“Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 26,000 total doses,” a release said.

Participating CVS Pharmacies who are in communities throughout Virginia include:

Abingdon

Alexandria

Arlington

Bedford

Blacksburg

Charlottesville

Chatham

Chesapeake

Danville

Dublin

Fairfax

Fredericksburg

Gainesville

Hampton

Harrisonburg

Leesburg

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Mechanicsville

Midlothian

Newport News

Norfolk

Portsmouth

Richmond

Roanoke

Rocky mount

Stafford

Suffolk

Virginia beach

Warrenton

Williamsburg

Winchester

Woodstock

Specific pharmacies are not being released yet, and more CVS locations will offer the vaccine when supply is available.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287. Again, registration start on Feb. 9, but for only those eligible under Virginia’s Phase 1a and 1b.

To get the vaccine, you must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be given the vaccine.

