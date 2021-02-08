Rockingham County students receive free meals through program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Public Schools is kicking off in-person learning by providing free breakfast and lunch for students at school and for those who are attending classes from home.

Before this year, the free meal program had been used for summer school and other summer programs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended it for the entire school year so every student can receive a free meal.

RCPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services Gerald Lehman says the meal pattern is easier to follow and students have adjusted to the A/B schedule well.

“We’re really excited to have our high school students back, last Thursday it was a little bit delayed because of the snow, but it went very well last Thursday, Friday,” Lehman said. “Here in Spotswood for example, we had 300-something students in the building each day, and so we’re very happy to have them back.”

Lehman says they could not have a successful meal program without their food service staff. The staff prepares and serves food to students in the building that is reimbursed by the USDA.

Lehman says they hope more high schoolers will participate in the breakfast program to get the nourishment they need.

“I don’t know what’ll happen the rest of this school year in terms of this current academic program and how we operate, it’s likely it’ll go on for a while, and that being the case, we’ll be using and offering our same meal program for the rest of this school year, very likely,” Lehman said.

Lehman says students have been compliant in wearing masks and distancing.

