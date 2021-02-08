Sipe Center releases 2021 live performance schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater’s Sipe Center has officially released it’s 2021 live performance schedule.

Amanda Saufley is the Performance Manager at the Center. She says the past year has been tough, but they’re now ready to get people back inside.

“We’re really excited,” Saufley said. “It was heart breaking to see this beautiful new space open up, and then a few short months later be closed. People in town are really excited, they’ve been calling and wanting to know when they can get their tickets.”

Ticket sales open March 1, with only 30% of the Center’s seats available. That’s 46 tickets per show.

Saufley says, after months of planning and safety preparations, the Sipe Center now has a schedule with 26 performances planned.

“We have a little bit of everything, we have live music, improv, comedy, this year we have a ballet coming which is something new and exciting for us,” Saufley said.

You can find a full list of the shows in this year’s performance guide, by visiting www.sipecenter.com

