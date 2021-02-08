Super Bowl female official makes ‘Herstory,’ local refs cheer her on

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — It’s the day after the Super Bowl, and while many were watching the action on the field, “Herstory” was being made on the sidelines. Sarah Thomas became the first female referee to officiate the big game.

“When you know the game, it doesn’t matter the sex or race or gender... I think it’s amazing,” said Connie Ritchie. She’s a middle school teacher and local referee for the SBOA.

Ritchie said she couldn’t be more excited for women to be represented on the big screen.

“It opens up and lets kids know that whether you are male or female, you can achieve or do anything that you want to do,” said Ritchie.

Valley native Sue Blauch refereed with the WNBA for nearly 20 years. Blauch earned a Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University and a Master’s degree from James Madison University.

“It’s awesome, it’s energizing. You just wanna stand up and cheer and scream and yell and applaud. Then there was the other part of me that was like, ‘It’s about time,’” said Blauch.

Blauch says she is so happy to see the culture evolving and opening more doors for women in sports.

“Every little girl watching football, watching basketball isn’t thinking, ‘Well, I can do this if I can do it over here in this one little subsection of sport.’ Now, the world is their oyster,” said Blauch.

