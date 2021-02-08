Super Bowl Sunday looked different for local restaurant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The big game day looked a little different this year for many restaurants and bars.

Owner of Urgie’s Cheesteaks in Downtown Harrisonburg, Steven Urglavitch, said Super Bowl Sunday is typically a day for house parties, but his restaurant normally sees their frequent customers for the game.

But this year COVID-19 restrictions changed the scene at the downtown restaurant.

“The Super Bowl is a big day for us in general. We have to make the most of it given the restrictions we have. We have no choice,” Urglavitch said. “You know, you have the COVID restrictions. We have the 50% restrictions inside that we know about, and then on top of that the complete eradication of bar seating that we know about, and then on top of that, the most recent restrictions in November where we could no longer serve alcohol after 10 p.m. It’s been kind of a triple-edged problem for the industry,” Urglavitch said.

Urglavitch added that the 10 p.m. cut off for alcohol sales may be one of the hardest of them all.

“The 10 p.m. limitation on serving alcohol, I think, has been a really hard hit for those of us in this industry, especially those of us in town with a college crowd” Urglavitch said.

This year, the store also planned for a lot of to-go orders and pre-orders.

The restaurant’s to-go order platform has increased almost 400% from last year, so Urglavitch said they were ready for anything the day threw at them.

Urglavitch said he hopes that people will do their part in following COVID-19 safety guidelines and by getting vaccinated when they can, so the shop can fully open again.

“We wish the Eagles were in the Super Bowl this year, but it wasn’t in our cards. But, we wish everyone to have a great time today. Be safe,” Urglavitch said.

