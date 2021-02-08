Super Sunday Snow Photos

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our area experienced a snow storm for the second consecutive Sunday in a row. Most snow totals north of US-33 were under 4 inches of snow while places in Rockingham County, Augusta County, and Staunton saw about 4-6 inches of snow depending on where you were located. Staunton and Churchville have the highest snow reports at 7 inches!

Most snow reports were between 3-6 inches across the Valley. Some places seeing up to 7 inches of snow. (WHSV)

Here are some photos from Sunday’s event.

