Tiffany Mickel becomes first Black editor-in-chief of Virginia Law Review

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Law Review, one of the most prestigious journals in the country operating since 1913, just named its first-ever Black editor-in-chief: Tiffany Mickel. She is excited to take the reins.

“I feel so honored,” Mickel said. “I don’t feel like I’m the first Black qualified EIC, but I am the first, so I’m just so completely humbled.”

Mickel is in her second year of law school at the University of Virginia. She took the road less traveled to get here.

“I’m from Virginia, but I went to MIT for undergrad where I studied engineering,” she said. “But I always have had an inkling that I wanted to go to law school.”

After graduating from MIT, Mickel moved to St. Louis where she worked for Boeing. Then, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for Accenture.

“When I got here, the intellectual rigor that the classroom experience offers you was just amazing. It’s exactly what I was looking for,” Mickel said. “It was tough, it was a switch from being a full-time employee at an organization, versus being a full-time student.”

Mickel quickly got involved beyond the classroom. “I heard last summer that I was invited to be on law review based on my performance in the journal tryouts, which was really exciting,” she said.

During her first year, Mickel served on the editorial board.

“It’s very exciting, UVA is one of the top law schools in the country, so our journal, the Virginia Law Review, is one of the top journals in the country, Mickel said. “That’s just an amazing honor to be among the ranks of our peer journals.”

Mickel quickly wanted to get more involved. She decided to shoot for the moon and apply for editor-in-chief and got the job.

“Being the first Black editor in chief, it’s very humbling and amazing because I know there have been so many wonderful Black law graduates that have come through UVA that haven’t had the opportunity,” she said.

Now, she is looking forward to expanding the online presence of the journal.

“We know how social media is growing, online platforms are growing, so I really want to grow our online arm of our journal,” Mickel said. “I just want all of the leaders on the journal to grow as leaders, myself included.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.