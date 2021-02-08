VDOT crews will continue to treat roads overnight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Preparations for Sunday’s snow system began Saturday night, and melted snow is expected to refreeze overnight Sunday.

VDOT crews will continue to be out Sunday night.

Sandy Myers, Communications Manager for the VDOT Staunton District, said crews will be paying special attention to bridges and overpasses that freeze first.

Myers said the snow melted quickly this afternoon which allowed for crews to easily clear off roadways.

Most primary roads and the interstate were cleared Sunday, but Myers said crews are still working on secondary roads.

“The sun helped quite a bit this afternoon as well, but they will be working on the secondary system so the crews definitely will still be out this evening,” Myers said.

VDOT advises drivers to stay home and off the roads if possible and recommends checking VDOT’s 511 system before getting behind the wheel if you must travel.

