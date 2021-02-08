Waynesboro City Council to discuss COVID-19, small businesses, city funds

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro City Council plans to meet Monday evening to discuss a number of topics including COVID-19 vaccines, emergency management, and updates from the city’s economic development director.

The agenda shows that there will also be a number of adopted appropriation ordinances. For example, the council will either consider or adopt appropriation ordinances for $236,000 of fund balance to the Cafeteria Fund to renovate the cafeteria at Waynesboro High School, $166,368 of fund balance to the School Board Operating Fund to purchase a replacement chiller at Westwood Hills Elementary School and $107,000 of net position to the Sewer Fund to purchase a dump truck.

An update is also scheduled from Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornagay on how the virus is showing up in the community and the current state of vaccinations.

Another item on the agenda is a report and update from the Economic Development Authority. Economic Development Authority Director Greg Hitchin prepared an update on how the small business grant programs helped local business owners in the community.

“Parts of it was used for inventory and supplies. The restaurant grant, allowed them to print the one-use menus and condiments and that kind of thing that would be out of the ordinary in the normal course of business,” Hitchin explained.

To find a breakdown of the demographics of grantees, click here. Data shows 65 percent of grantees were small woman-owned and minority businesses.

“Through the four different grant programs, we offered different ways for them to use the money under federal guidelines. Roughly 40 percent of it was used for rent and utilities, ways to keep them in their store without any income,” Hitchin explained.

Hitchin says while there are no grants currently available from the city, he is hopeful that funds may come available in the next round of COVID-19 relief.

The city council meeting can be streamed through the city’s youtube page.

