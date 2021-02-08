Advertisement

Waynesboro City Council to discuss COVID-19, small businesses, city funds

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro City Council plans to meet Monday evening to discuss a number of topics including COVID-19 vaccines, emergency management, and updates from the city’s economic development director.

The agenda shows that there will also be a number of adopted appropriation ordinances. For example, the council will either consider or adopt appropriation ordinances for $236,000 of fund balance to the Cafeteria Fund to renovate the cafeteria at Waynesboro High School, $166,368 of fund balance to the School Board Operating Fund to purchase a replacement chiller at Westwood Hills Elementary School and $107,000 of net position to the Sewer Fund to purchase a dump truck.

An update is also scheduled from Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornagay on how the virus is showing up in the community and the current state of vaccinations.

Another item on the agenda is a report and update from the Economic Development Authority. Economic Development Authority Director Greg Hitchin prepared an update on how the small business grant programs helped local business owners in the community.

“Parts of it was used for inventory and supplies. The restaurant grant, allowed them to print the one-use menus and condiments and that kind of thing that would be out of the ordinary in the normal course of business,” Hitchin explained.

To find a breakdown of the demographics of grantees, click here. Data shows 65 percent of grantees were small woman-owned and minority businesses.

“Through the four different grant programs, we offered different ways for them to use the money under federal guidelines. Roughly 40 percent of it was used for rent and utilities, ways to keep them in their store without any income,” Hitchin explained.

Hitchin says while there are no grants currently available from the city, he is hopeful that funds may come available in the next round of COVID-19 relief.

The city council meeting can be streamed through the city’s youtube page.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive
A reported fire at Fisher's Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters...
Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

Latest News

JMU VITA program
JMU VITA program looks to help taxpayers prepare to file
Mark Wayne Vanmeter has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating missing persons case
Megan Gordon of Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) tells us about their virtual...
1on1: PACA Polar Bear Plunge is this weekend
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines