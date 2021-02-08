“We can do it if we just had the vaccines” | Central Shenandoah Health District on vaccine supply and demand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues around the Valley.

Last week, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) distributed 4,070 vaccines, for a grand total of 13,200 vaccines since distribution began in December.

“These numbers don’t include our health care partners in the community who are also vaccinating,” Marsha Rodeffer, the nurse manager with the CSHD, said.

The health district continues to vaccinate people in Phase 1a and 1b. This week, the CSHD will continue K-12 teachers and staff, group homes, and finish up second doses for people in Phase 1a.

“We’re making headway with the K-12 teachers and staff. We’re probably about done with their first rounds, so we’re getting there, but right now with the supply it’s just very difficult,” Rodeffer said.

With a district population of around 300,000 people, the CSHD is allocated 3 percent of the state’s weekly vaccine supply, which is about 3,400 vaccines, she said.

“We’ve got the staff and the volunteers helping us from EMS. We can do it if we just had the vaccines,” Rodeffer said. “Other than that, we’re good to go. We’re ready to meet the demand as soon as we have the actual product.”

Rodeffer said the CSHD has not received any updates from the Virginia Department of Health about receiving an increased number of vaccines. She expects their allocation of 3,400 to remain the same for the next several weeks.

Rodeffer said sometimes the health district receives unused vaccines from other health care partners, which is why the CSHD has distributed over 3,400 vaccines for the past several weeks.

With wintery weather on the way this week, Rodeffer said if community members have appointments scheduled, but clinics get canceled, individuals will either receive an email or phone call to reschedule.

