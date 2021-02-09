Admitted KKK leader who drove through crowd of protesters sentenced to prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - A self-proclaimed KKK leader who drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters has been sentenced to prison.

Harry Rogers, of Hanover County, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Rogers was sentenced to five years with 16 months suspended, so he will serve a total of three years and eight months in prison.

Rogers drove through the crowd last summer in Henrico County. No one was seriously injured.

Rogers was originally sentenced to six years in jail in August. But he appealed that conviction.

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor released the following statement:

“Let me start by saying that, fortunately, no one was seriously hurt on that afternoon back on June 7th, when this avowed Klansman recklessly and intentionally drove his vehicle at innocent Black Lives Matter protesters. Considering that the actual harm was very limited, I am pleased that he is going to prison for several years.

“While I believe his hateful and bigoted motivations should have him behind bars even longer, the Virginia Code is not helpful. I want to thank Senator Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) for her efforts to strengthen the Law in this area. I attended the specific committee hearing to advocate for her hate crimes legislation to ensure that those motivated by bigotry are punished severely. Unfortunately, that legislation did not pass, but I will continue to advocate for a safer, and more just Virginia.

“My commitment is to keep Henircoans safe and this bigoted heinous Klansman is off the streets.”

