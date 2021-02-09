Advertisement

Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans

In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate,...
In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks from her desk at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. The national Republican Party is at war with itself, struggling to reconcile a bitter divide between former President Donald Trump’s fierce loyalists and those who want Trumpism purged from their party. Chase is a polarizing state senator who seems to have won the hearts and minds of the Trump faithful with her fiercely anti-establishment, pro-gun positions and her embrace of the false notion that Trump is the legitimate winner of the November election. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)(Ryan M. Kelly | AP)
By Matthew Barakat and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase has sued the Republican Party of Virginia over its plans for a nominating convention to choose candidates in this year’s election.

In a statement Tuesday, Chase accused party leadership of trying to sticking with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic. The Republican Party of Virginia has not finalized its plans.

Chase says the party’s central committee is plotting to capitalize on the confusion by simply choosing a nominee itself and bypassing voters.

The state senator from Chesterfield County has alienated colleagues in both parties with her incendiary rhetoric and was censured by the Senate last month.

