Dem Sen. Manchin asks Biden to reverse Keystone XL rejection

Committee Ranking Member Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., speaks during a hearing to examine the...
Committee Ranking Member Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., speaks during a hearing to examine the nomination of former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., as she testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)(JIM WATSON | AP)
By Matthew Daly and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Democratic chairman of the Senate Energy Committee is urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his executive order revoking a presidential permit for the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

In doing so, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is siding with Republican critics who say Biden’s action will cost thousands of high-paying jobs.

Manchin says Keystone XL and other pipelines “continue to be the safest mode to transport our oil and natural gas resources, and they support thousands of high-paying, American union jobs.’'

The comments signal the tricky relationship the White House is likely to have with Manchin, a moderate who has urged Biden to act in a bipartisan manner.

