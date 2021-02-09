Dem Sen. Manchin asks Biden to reverse Keystone XL rejection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Democratic chairman of the Senate Energy Committee is urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his executive order revoking a presidential permit for the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

In doing so, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is siding with Republican critics who say Biden’s action will cost thousands of high-paying jobs.

Manchin says Keystone XL and other pipelines “continue to be the safest mode to transport our oil and natural gas resources, and they support thousands of high-paying, American union jobs.’'

The comments signal the tricky relationship the White House is likely to have with Manchin, a moderate who has urged Biden to act in a bipartisan manner.

