DOJ: 2 sentenced in connection to Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A couple charged as part of a conspiracy that trafficked heroin from Maryland to Virginia were sentenced Monday, February 8, in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.

Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division made the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Fifty-six-year-old Norma Lynda Kidwell and 54-year-old Craig Allen Kidwell of Mount Jackson were both sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.

“The Kidwells preyed on vulnerable victims and destroyed numerous lives, perpetuating the scourge of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Bubar said in Tuesday’s press release. “My office is extremely grateful for the hard work and persistence of the DEA, the Virginia State Police, and our numerous local law-enforcement partners, who worked together to bring the Kidwells to justice.”

“This case demonstrates our commitment to find and cut off the pipeline of deadly drugs fueling this epidemic and the productive partnerships we’ve built with our area law enforcement partners to tackle this crisis head-on,” Forget said.

The Kidwells previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl, as well as possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing heroin and acetylfentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury and death.

According to court documents, beginning around June 2017, a Maryland-based drug-trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers, who, in turn, transported those drugs to Shenandoah County for redistribution.

Authorities say Craig and Norma Kidwell repeatedly traveled from their home in Shenandoah County to Maryland to obtain heroin. At times, the heroin they received had been mixed with other drugs, such as fentanyl and acetylfentanyl. As a result of their drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim “J.H.”

