Ex-think tank CEO Peter Doran announces GOP bid for governor

Virginia Capitol.
Virginia Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Another northern Virginia executive is joining the Republican race for governor.

Peter Doran of Arlington said Tuesday he is seeking this year’s GOP gubernatorial nomination.  It is his first run for office.

Doran was CEO of the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis. In his role, he warned about Russian efforts to undermine Western democracies.

Doran initiated efforts after Virginia’s 2019 legislative election to recruit more Republicans to run for office.

He is the third northern Virginia executive to enter the race, along with former Carlyle Group CEO Glenn Youngkin and tech executive Pete Snyder, who now resides in Charlottesville.

