Advertisement

Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A reported fire at Fisher’s Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters on Monday night.

According to officials, several 911 callers reported flames showing at the Laurel Hill Road location shortly before 7:30 p.m. Firefighters found the fire toward the rear of the building.

Various fire departments from Augusta County, including Staunton, showed up to the location.

The investigation continues into how the fire started and how much damage there is to the building.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Officials: Two charged, another injured after shooting in Waynesboro
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office: Maryland man taken into custody after vehicle pursuit Sunday night
Timothy Wayne Wooddell
Officials arrest Edinburg man after finding materials that allegedly could make explosive

Latest News

JMU VITA program
JMU VITA program looks to help taxpayers prepare to file
Mark Wayne Vanmeter has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating missing persons case
Megan Gordon of Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) tells us about their virtual...
1on1: PACA Polar Bear Plunge is this weekend
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights & Scores: Monday, Feb. 8
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines
Teachers in Staunton schools receive first rounds of COVID vaccines