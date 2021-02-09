Fire investigation at Verona auto parts store

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A reported fire at Fisher’s Auto Parts in Verona drew a large response from local firefighters on Monday night.

According to officials, several 911 callers reported flames showing at the Laurel Hill Road location shortly before 7:30 p.m. Firefighters found the fire toward the rear of the building.

Various fire departments from Augusta County, including Staunton, showed up to the location.

The investigation continues into how the fire started and how much damage there is to the building.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

