Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures

(WHSV) - A winter storm arrives this evening, and it’s going to stick around through Thursday night.

WINTER STORM IMPACT:

- This is one storm but basically coming in two parts. Part 1 is Wednesday afternoon-night. (don’t expect much snow during the day. Part 2 is Thursday and Thursday night. (Don’t expect a lot of snow for the day after about 9/10 am Thursday morning. The bulk of the snow will be Thursday night.

- This is going to be a prolonged event between Wednesday night and Thursday night. Don’t expect a lot to happen during the daytime hours.

- Biggest issue will be slick and icy roads, hazardous travel conditions

- Power outages are much more likely with this storm due to some icing and more of a wet and heavy snow

- The good news is that there is very little wind with this storm, the bad news is with almost no wind that will lead to fog and lower visibility

- There will be closures and delays Thursday and Friday

-Road conditions will be much more hazardous Friday morning with the colder temperatures. Let crews clear and treat the roads. We will see improvements for the afternoon along with some melting Friday.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s. Some sun early and then clouds build in ahead of our next system, which will be a two day event. This is all one system but it’s basically coming in two parts. Highs Wednesday in the low to mid 30s. Much colder for the day than what we felt on Tuesday.

For Wednesday afternoon expect flurries and a few light snow showers. We’re fighting off a lot of dry air at this point so there will not be a lot of snow during the day. No accumulation expected during the day. Road temperatures will also be warmer. Turning more scattered into the evening then some steadier and pockets of heavy snow overnight. This will be more of a wet snow.

Forecast (whsv)

While it may take a little time for accumulation, once the snow falls more steady this is when we can see roads cooling more. Expect slick roads, travel delays and slick roads overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning. Right now this will end with a wintry mix into early Thursday morning for part of the area. The best chance of a mix would be south of Rt. 33 and more concentrated in Augusta county and areas south and east across the Blue Ridge in the red circled area. Depending on the mixing, snow may be around 1″ or even less if there’s more sleet.

In addition to snow and a mix overnight, there will be low visibility. We may even have freezing fog in some areas but expect limited visibility.

Snowfall Wednesday night (whsv)

Snow Accumulation: This image above is for Wednesday night through about 7am Thursday. The highest totals will be across the Alleghenies. The lowest totals will be southern Augusta county and south as well as eastern Augusta county and east where more mixing is possible.

THURSDAY: This is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the ice and snow in the morning and then the bulk of the snow Thursday night.

Chilly to start the day with temperatures near 30 with fog. Starting out with snow showers and a wintry mix especially south of Rt. 33 and across eastern Augusta county, across the Blue Ridge to the east. Expect slick roads and icy spots.

Any snow for the rest of day will be spotty at best and on the lighter side. Highs will only hover around freezing. We are not done with the snow just yet.

Thursday forecast (whsv)

Snow will turn steadier with heavy snow likely after about 5/6pm. With heavier wet snow on top of what we already picked up Wednesday, this may lead to more power outages especially with any icing from either areas that had sleet or partial melting from the daytime.

Heavy snow at times Thursday night with slick roads. Avoid travel if you can. Temperatures drop into the mid 20s Thursday night. The best time for the greatest snow accumulation for this event will be about 5/6 pm Thursday night through about 5/6 am Friday morning. This is when the bulk of the snow falls.

Total Snowfall: For the two day event, this is what we are expecting for snow. The bulk of the snow will be Thursday night. The greatest accumulations will be generally along and west of Rt. 220 in West Virginia, northern Hardy county, the Blue Ridge from just north of Rockfish Gap to the north, as well as any higher ridges across the area around and above 3,000′.

Wednesday night through Friday morning (whsv)

FRIDAY: A First Alert Weather Morning because of the residual snow and some ice along with slick roads and possible power outages.

Cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. If there is anything lingering from the storm it would be light snow. This would only be due to timing adjustments. Staying mostly cloudy but more sun for the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 30s. Several hours of snow melt for the afternoon. A cold night, however, with overnight lows in the low 20s. This means a lot of ice across the area.

SATURDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. More clouds for the day. Turning much colder today with highs in the low 30s. Right now we’re watching the potential for a light wintry mix for the day. It gets frigid overnight with the lows eventually dropping into the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be frigid to start Valentine’s Day, as temperatures begin in the teens. There will be plenty of cloud cover for the day, and high temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s, so it’s going to be plenty cold. Overnight we turn frigid yet again. Lows in the low to mid teens.

MONDAY: An absolutely frigid morning with temperatures in the teens. We will see lots of sunshine today, but temperatures will be well below average, staying in the low to mid 30s. Very cold for the afternoon.

