Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating missing persons case

Mark Wayne Vanmeter has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.
Mark Wayne Vanmeter has been missing since Dec. 15, 2020.(Grant County Sheriff's Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a missing persons case.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 46-year-old Mark Wayne Vanmeter was last seen on Dec. 15 in the Cabins post office area.

Deputies report the silver Chevy Traverse Vanmeter was traveling in was found on Dec. 21 along Route 28/55 near Dolly Town and the Pendleton County line.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking if anyone noticed any suspicious activity around that time in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 304-257-2140.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

