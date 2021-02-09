Advertisement

History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Photo courtesy American Pickers
Photo courtesy American Pickers(KOTA)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The team behind a History Channel show will be traveling to Virginia soon to film episodes in our area.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and the American Pickers team will be making their way to the commonwealth for filming in April, according to a Facebook post by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.”

The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers, as they search for some of the most valuable antiques in the United States.

AMERICAN PICKERS to Film in Virginia !! Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Virginia! They...

Posted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, February 8, 2021

The team is looking for large, rare collections. You can contact them to make an appointment in Bedford if you have something of interest you’d like them to see.

To be considered, you can send an email to americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST or tag them on Facebook with @GotAPick. Make sure to include your name, town and state; your phone number; where your collection is located; and a description of items.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy