Jefferson Trust to award nearly $1M in grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Trust, a nonprofit that is part of the University of Virginia Alumni Association, is giving nearly $1 million in grants this year that will benefit UVA and the greater-Charlottesville area.

The Jefferson Trust has already given over $9.6 million in grants since it started in 2005.

Now, 15 programs that range from a camp for young scientists to an initiative aimed at anti-racist pedagogy for teachers, will benefit this year.

The UVA Brain Camp will receive nearly $50,000. The camp gives young people from minority or financially disadvantaged backgrounds a hands-on educational experience in neuroscience.

A pilot program, called Knowing Better To Do Better, aimed at building more equitable classrooms will also receive nearly $50,000. The program aims to provide professional development to teachers on building an anti-racist classroom.

“Grants that will enhance the student experience, or impact the UVA community, or have an outreach component to the larger community. So, this group of grants this year definitely fits those components that we look for,” UVA Alumni Development Associate Andrea Seese said.

Jefferson Trust Awards Largest Dollar Amount in a Single Year

February 8, 2021—This year, the Jefferson Trust will award its largest dollar amount yet—nearly $1 million—to 15 programs that will enhance the University of Virginia community, as well as a significant portion of the larger Charlottesville/Albemarle community.

“This was a great year for the Trust to play an even greater role in supporting the University as a result of the pandemic,” said Jefferson Trust Executive Director Brent Percival. He notes that this year’s grants put the total given since the Trust’s inception at just under $10 million.

Community-facing grants within the $984,854 total include the UVA Brain Camp for local middle school students; DevHub@Wise, a training program for students of UVA at Wise; a leadership pipeline program connecting high school students to the Batten School; and a Community Engaged Teaching program led by the Vice Provost for Academic Outreach and the Center for Teaching Excellence. A full list of the funded programs follows.

This year, the Jefferson Trust received 57 grant proposals requesting a combined $4,063,323.50. Proposals came from 8 schools, 16 student organizations, and various other University areas, centers, and institutes.

The 2020-21 Grants:

UVA Brain Camp—A Neuroscience Summer Program for Kids: $49,326

UVA Brain Camp will inspire young scientific minds, provide in-depth and hands-on education in neuroscience, and enrich young students’ local scientific network through one-on-one mentorships. This program will be free and accessible to middle school students who are nominated by their teachers and who identify as members of underrepresented communities or who are financially disadvantaged.

Workforce Development in Data Science for Autistic Young Adults: $99,200

A multidisciplinary team of faculty from UVA’s School of Data Science, Brain Institute (within the School of Medicine) and STAR Initiative (in the School of Education) is creating a workforce-development program that will prepare a new generation of adults on the autism spectrum to be data scientists. The program will strengthen systems, transform lives, improve science and change misperceptions about people who have different disabilities.

DevHub@Wise: $49,720

DevHub@Wise will train and educate students of UVA at Wise to be technologically literate, and engage with the surrounding Appalachian community to take on real-world technology projects. DevHub@Wise builds on the highly successful DevHub model at UVA.

“Knowing Better To Do Better”—Preparing and Sustaining Equitable and Anti-Racist Educators: $49,478

As the population of students in Pre-K through 12th grade becomes more diverse, it is vital to prepare teachers to teach through an anti-racist lens and to build equitable classrooms. This one-year pilot program will provide professional development for preservice teachers and their mentors and coaches.

Democracy at UVA Internship: $75,000

The UVA Democracy Internship will create a collaborative internship program across units at UVA that focuses on the study of democracy and governance. The program will promote greater inclusivity in the realm of public service by offering mentorship and research experiences to people in underserved populations.

Pediatric Mental Health in the COVID-19 Era: Helping Patients via Group Telepsychology: $46,649

Approximately 1 in 5 children and teens in the U.S. have been diagnosed with a mental illness and many go without evidence-based psychotherapy services. This unmet need has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 health crisis. UVA Children’s [Hospital] will launch a telehealth program for group therapy for children, adolescents, and their caregivers.

Climate Restoration Initiative: $110,000

The Environmental Resilience Institute will launch an initiative to develop strategies for reversing climate change. The Climate Restoration Initiative will bring together an interdisciplinary team of UVA scholars and students to understand how to restore the climate by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, with an initial focus on Virginia. This initiative will be the first of its kind to combine the disciplinary and policy perspectives needed to understand the feasible scope of negative emissions strategies, and as such, will distinguish UVA on the global stage.

Distinguished Major Project Musical Through Virginia Players: $2,500

This original full-length musical will be produced through the Virginia Players Lab Series Production in the fall of 2021. Tentatively titled “Peace by Piece,” the show focuses on mental health within the queer community and interracial relationships. The main intention is showing those with family members and/or friends in the LGBTQ+ community what a queer person might be going through.

Leadership Skills for a Diverse and Divided World: Developing Leaders Who Facilitate Change: $64,900

This ambitious 8-day leadership and policy pipeline program for 40 rising high school juniors will take place in summer 2021. Designed and taught by Batten School faculty and facilitated by students, the program advances the dual goals of training and empowering current UVA students, while inspiring and building a pipeline for a future generation.

Building a Sustained Commitment to Community-Engaged Teaching: $130,000

The Office for Academic Outreach and the Center for Teaching Excellence will create the infrastructure to support the expansion of community-engaged courses for undergraduates within and beyond the College. This initiative will launch a website with UVA-tailored resources to support new community-engaged courses, a two-day faculty institute and monthly learning community, one-on-one pedagogical assistance for faculty in developing courses, and course-development grants.

Biomaterial Building Exposition: $72,202

Hosted by the School of Architecture and engaging students and scholars from across the University and beyond, this yearlong effort will culminate in an exhibition of built exterior temporary pavilions which demonstrate novel approaches to construction using rapidly renewable biomaterials. Pavilions will take shape literally and metaphorically at the intersections of disciplinary expertise, created by multi-disciplinary student-led teams working directly with external expert mentors and displayed across Grounds.

Affordability and Equity: Open Educational Resources: $77,400

The use of open educational resources to provide affordable and equitable access to an excellent education has been hampered by two factors: insufficient content appropriate for UVA courses, and lack of support for faculty authors.The proposed program will address both by offering grants to support faculty in the creation of new or adaptation of existing open educational resources, in collaboration with instructional designers, librarians, and student interns.

Skyscraper Gothic: $20,000

This exhibition will explore how skyscrapers (such as the Woolworth, Radiator, and Empire State buildings), now rejected as examples of architectural modernity, were originally embraced as emblems of modern American life. The project is a significant collaboration between The Fralin and the Architectural History department, directly enabling the realization of student research and design work undertaken in two classes in the 2019-2020 academic year.

UVA Edge: $100,000

UVA Edge is a one-year undergraduate experience for working adults that is a new offering in higher education. It will launch a pilot cohort with UVA staff and community members.

The Robertson Media Center Women’s Maker Program: $44,980

The goal of the Robertson Media Center-based Women’s Maker Program is to help promotes greater confidence in female undergraduate students, improve their sense of belonging in STEM fields, and better prepare them for careers in the STEM workforce.

The Jefferson Trust was founded by the University of Virginia Alumni Association in 2005 to provide grant funding to initiatives that enhance the University of Virginia and the student experience. Since its inception, this donor-led organization has invested over $9.6 million in student, faculty, and staff ideas, supporting the people and projects that strengthen the University of Virginia. In 2021, the Jefferson Trust will award $1 million through multiple funding opportunities.

