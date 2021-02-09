Advertisement

Johnson excited, ready to start at QB for JMU

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Johnson has waited his turn and is now preparing to start at quarterback for the James Madison football team.

Johnson, a fifth-year senior, is expected to lead the offense during the 2021 spring season. During a recent Zoom press conference, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Johnson is the “leader in the clubhouse” in the QB competition and would start if the season opener was “today”.

“It’s been great because I have been working hard these past four or five years and to see that kind of finally pay off has been great,” said Johnson during a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon. “I am really excited but, for me, it’s not really going to change much. I have kind of always gone about myself like I was the starter in case someone did get hurt.”

Johnson has served primarily as JMU’s No. 2 quarterback throughout his career, backing up Bryan Schor and Ben DiNucci. He was competing with redshirt junior Gage Moloney for the starting spot this spring.

“I don’t feel too much different going into this first game,” said Johnson. “It does feel good making that start this year.”

JMU is scheduled to open the 2021 spring season Saturday, February 20 with a home game against Morehead State.

