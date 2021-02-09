Advertisement

Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president's loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden's win, they marched to the building and broke inside. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Balsamo and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Virginia man charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group says the man has held a top secret security clearance for decades and previously worked for the FBI.

Thomas Caldwell’s lawyer says his client worked as section chief for the FBI from 2009 to 2010 after retiring from the Navy. Caldwell has denied being part of the Oath Keepers.

The FBI has not commented on the lawyer’s assertion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy