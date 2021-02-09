Advertisement

National Youth Poet Laureate spoke at JMU’s Furious Flower celebration in 2019

JMU professor expresses her excitement for Amanda Gorman’s achievements.
Dr. Joanne Gabbin met Amanda Gorman in 2019
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate, spoke at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.

James Madison University’s Dr. Joanne Gabbin, crossed paths with Gorman two years ago when she invited her be a speaker at the Furious Flower Poetry Center’s 25th Anniversary celebration in Washington D.C.

Gabbin is the Executive Director of Furious Flower -- the first academic center in the nation devoted to African-American poetry.

The center works to promote Black poets through education, preservation, and publication.

Gabbin said she loves to see the things Gorman has achieved so far.

“She is a poet who is not just a meteor, she is a star. She is a rising star and it was so good to see her in 2019. She had the same grace. She had the same poise,” Gabbin said.

Gabbin hopes Gorman can come back to their next Furious Flower conference at JMU happening in 2024.

“I would say to her, ‘I’m depending on you to fulfill your commitment to come to JMU to Furious Flower. Especially Furious Flower 2024,’” Gabbin said.

