Advertisement

Political science professor weighs in on impeachment trial

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. history unfolded on Tuesday as former President Trump’s second impeachment trial began.

Leading up to the capitol riots, then-president Trump was consistently claiming voter fraud had taken place in the 2020 election. The Senate questioned today if he had direct involvement on January 6.

Local political analyst David McQuilkin says he thinks that Trump fanned the flames for the insurrection, but the Democrats may have trouble convincing Republicans.

“Republicans have clearly indicated that they are not going to break ranks sufficiently to allow 17 people to vote with the Democrats,” McQuilkin said. “You may find a half a dozen, or maybe even a couple more, but they’re not going to get 17.”

McQuilkin says he expects the same outcome as last year’s impeachment trial, and says that each side of the aisle will have different stories on Trump’s involvement with the insurrection at the Capitol.

“You see the democrats saying clearly he is responsible because he created the circumstances in which these actions occurred. He incited the insurrection. The republicans are saying no he didn’t do that, he didn’t actually take part,” McQuilkin said.

The Senate vote was 56-44, confirming it’s within their power to proceed with impeachment trials.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy