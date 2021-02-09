Political science professor weighs in on impeachment trial

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — U.S. history unfolded on Tuesday as former President Trump’s second impeachment trial began.

Leading up to the capitol riots, then-president Trump was consistently claiming voter fraud had taken place in the 2020 election. The Senate questioned today if he had direct involvement on January 6.

Local political analyst David McQuilkin says he thinks that Trump fanned the flames for the insurrection, but the Democrats may have trouble convincing Republicans.

“Republicans have clearly indicated that they are not going to break ranks sufficiently to allow 17 people to vote with the Democrats,” McQuilkin said. “You may find a half a dozen, or maybe even a couple more, but they’re not going to get 17.”

McQuilkin says he expects the same outcome as last year’s impeachment trial, and says that each side of the aisle will have different stories on Trump’s involvement with the insurrection at the Capitol.

“You see the democrats saying clearly he is responsible because he created the circumstances in which these actions occurred. He incited the insurrection. The republicans are saying no he didn’t do that, he didn’t actually take part,” McQuilkin said.

The Senate vote was 56-44, confirming it’s within their power to proceed with impeachment trials.

