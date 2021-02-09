Advertisement

VSP: Portion of I-81S shut down after vehicle crash Tuesday

So far this year Virginia State Police has processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE (5:31 p.m.) — VDOT reports the crash has been cleared.

UPDATE (4:53 p.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of approximately five miles.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation report a tractor-trailer crash has closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder on I-81 at mile marker 266.9 in Shenandoah County.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash involves three tractor-trailers with no reported injuries.

VSP says the southbound right lane and shoulder are shut down due to a battery acid leak and subsequent cleanup.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports seven miles of traffic backups.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

