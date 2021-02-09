Advertisement

RHSPCA holds virtual Valentine’s Day fundraiser

For every $10 donated to the shelter, a valentine will be placed on the animal’s kennel addressed from you.
Tiffany Corbin with the RHSPCA demonstrates their Valentine's Day fundraiser
Tiffany Corbin with the RHSPCA demonstrates their Valentine's Day fundraiser(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Following a positive coronavirus exposure, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA will be closed through Thursday.

So, the shelter is moving their Valentine’s Day fundraiser online to give the shelter animals some love.

For every $10 donated to the shelter, a valentine will be placed on the animal’s kennel addressed from you.

All donations go to the general donation fund for the SPCA.

“Especially since the animals will only be seeing some of our staff this week, not our volunteers or the public, you can show them that you care and hopefully give them lots of love this week,” Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at RHSPCA, said.

The shelter will reopen to the public on Friday, and staff will be taking care of the animals in the meantime.

You can find more information on the fundraiser here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy