RHSPCA holds virtual Valentine’s Day fundraiser

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Following a positive coronavirus exposure, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA will be closed through Thursday.

So, the shelter is moving their Valentine’s Day fundraiser online to give the shelter animals some love.

For every $10 donated to the shelter, a valentine will be placed on the animal’s kennel addressed from you.

All donations go to the general donation fund for the SPCA.

“Especially since the animals will only be seeing some of our staff this week, not our volunteers or the public, you can show them that you care and hopefully give them lots of love this week,” Tiffany Corbin, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at RHSPCA, said.

The shelter will reopen to the public on Friday, and staff will be taking care of the animals in the meantime.

You can find more information on the fundraiser here.

