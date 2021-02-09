Second dose COVID-19 clinics scheduled for Feb. 19, 24 in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Those who got their first COVID-19 vaccine at Page County High School last month will get their second in the coming weeks.

The only guidance for the Jan. 22 clinic was that it was for those 65 years and older, which brought many hopeful people from across the Valley, and as far as Central Virginia.

At that clinic, 1,451 first doses were given, and now those recipients will need to come back to Page Co. for the second and final shot.

To reduce traffic and wait times that recipients experienced weeks ago, there will be two clinic dates available: Feb. 19 and Feb 24.

“Friday, Feb. 19, which is exactly four weeks after the first clinic, and the second is Wednesday, Feb. 24, which is five days later but is in the acceptable range given by the CDC for the second shot,” Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said.

These two clinics are by invitation only, for those who already received their first shot at PCHS. Dr. Greene said if people show up without an appointment, they will be turned away.

With community partners and retail pharmacies, like CVS Pharmacy, growing in the Lord Fairfax Health District, Dr. Greene said they will be moving to host closed clinics in the future.

“We’re going to move more toward scheduled appointments, however, we are still going to reach out and make sure we’re in contact with groups where people are not computer savvy or some people don’t even have a telephone,” Dr. Greene said. “We’re doing a lot of local outreach so we don’t miss people.”

He said all who received their first dose at PCHS will be contacted to set up their appointment for either Feb. 19 or Feb. 24.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines from the Lord Fairfax Health District, click here.

