I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to VDOT, all lanes of I-81 North near mile marker 250 in Rockingham County are now open following a crash late Monday night.

Delays in the area were reported to be three miles at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

No word yet on any injuries related to this incident.

VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-81 near mile marker 250 in Rockingham County.

Emergency dispatchers say drivers can expect heavy traffic in Harrisonburg and Route 11 as traffic is diverted.

At this time, there is no official word on injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

