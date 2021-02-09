Shenandoah Growers, Inc. issues recall of organic basil clamshells

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The United States Food and Drug Administration reports Shenandoah Growers, Inc. has issued a recall out of an abundance of caution of organic basil clamshells due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

According to a press release from the FDA, the limited, voluntary recall of approximately 3,240 units of branded fresh-cut, packaged organic basil clamshells were packed at Shenandoah Growers, Inc.’s Indianapolis, Indiana location.

The press release says Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. The FDA says a person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food and water.

The press release says common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, watery diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

The FDA reports only the following specific lot codes are affected: PV40515 1034, PV40515 3034, PV40515 4034 and PV40515 3035.

To read the full press release from the FDA, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.