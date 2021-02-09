Advertisement

Staunton Superintendent says hybrid program going well, teachers get first round of COVID vaccine

Staunton School Board during a meeting in downtown Staunton
Staunton School Board during a meeting in downtown Staunton(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Just three weeks in, Staunton Schools’ Superintendent reported a successful start to the hybrid program Monday night during a school board meeting.

Staunton teachers have also received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith says some students were a little hesitant coming into the schools after several months away, but he says teachers have gone to great lengths to make them feel comfortable.

Smith says they’re able to move students quickly through the curriculum and diagnose their thinking more on the spot, since there are fewer children at one time.

Smith believes they’ll be able to close some gaps because of this, and then do what he calls a “summer school on steroids” with expanded offerings for students and staff who want to work in those programs.

“That’s what we’re feeling about summer, about learning loss right now and summer school, is go with the model we have now, it’s working very well. Expand our summer offerings,” said Smith. “And then continue to monitor and continue to push for important things like having every student reading on grade level by the end of second grade.”

Smith believes the first round of vaccinations went well, with over 80% of teachers and staff choosing to participate.

One of the bonuses of the vaccine delivery is that it allowed many school employees to see Staunton High School for the first time, since they haven’t been able to open up the school for tours due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter STorm
Get ready for a prolonged winter storm followed by very cold temperatures
VDOT reports that a traffic crash has shut down all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of...
I-81 in Rockingham County reopens after evening crash
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
File image
Virginia woman’s body found off Pennsylvania highway
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb.9 as stores receive shipments of...
Registration for COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health locations in Virginia pushed back

Latest News

Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
Dukes defeat Elon for 5th straight win
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
H.S. Basketball Region Tournament Highlights: Tuesday, Feb. 9
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Overnight forecast 2/9/2021
Augusta County Planning Commission voting in favor of rezoning a section of the Staunton Mall...
Section of Staunton Mall property rezoned to multi-family residential
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy
VDH announces roll out of vaccination program at CVS Pharmacy