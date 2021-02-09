Staunton Superintendent says hybrid program going well, teachers get first round of COVID vaccine

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Just three weeks in, Staunton Schools’ Superintendent reported a successful start to the hybrid program Monday night during a school board meeting.

Staunton teachers have also received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith says some students were a little hesitant coming into the schools after several months away, but he says teachers have gone to great lengths to make them feel comfortable.

Smith says they’re able to move students quickly through the curriculum and diagnose their thinking more on the spot, since there are fewer children at one time.

Smith believes they’ll be able to close some gaps because of this, and then do what he calls a “summer school on steroids” with expanded offerings for students and staff who want to work in those programs.

“That’s what we’re feeling about summer, about learning loss right now and summer school, is go with the model we have now, it’s working very well. Expand our summer offerings,” said Smith. “And then continue to monitor and continue to push for important things like having every student reading on grade level by the end of second grade.”

Smith believes the first round of vaccinations went well, with over 80% of teachers and staff choosing to participate.

One of the bonuses of the vaccine delivery is that it allowed many school employees to see Staunton High School for the first time, since they haven’t been able to open up the school for tours due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.