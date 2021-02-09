Advertisement

USPS takes action as more people complain about delays

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The USPS delivered a record number of mail over the holidays. Some people in the Valley are still experiencing delays in receiving mail even after peak delivery season.

In Woodstock, Mike Hollar says he received his medical bills from December and January just last week. He called his local post office to complain, and he says they told him he was not the only one having these issues.

He personally blames the delay on the previous administration’s efforts to defund the post office.

“The last postmaster from the previous administration, at that time leading up to the elections, which would have affected mail-in ballots, taking out of service quite a number of sorting machines at sorting facilities all around the country, and cutting back over time as we came into not only the election season, but of course that immediately precedes the holiday season,” Hollar said. “So I think those factors combined were a great impact.”

Hollar says the coronavirus pandemic has also been a significant cause in delays.

“Pandemic the whole year, and then it built up election season mail-in ballots and holiday season, both online shopping because people were pandemic-restricted, and the normal volume of holiday mail,” he said.

A representative from the USPS says they are taking action to fix delay issues.

Efforts include working with union leadership to increase full-time staffing, using employee overtime, provide more information by executives to respond to problems quickly, working with union leaders to retain holiday season employees and extending lease agreements on annexes to provide additional package processing.

